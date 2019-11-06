Global  

American Legion overwhelmed by the generosity of the community

American Legion overwhelmed by the generosity of the community

American Legion overwhelmed by the generosity of the community

American Legion's "Buddy Tree" makes sure no veteran is forgotten this Christmas.
American Legion overwhelmed by the generosity of the community

U-s.

People are honoring veterans in another way today.

American legion post 52 has a special christmas tree this year.

The buddy tree holds over 1-hundred names of area veterans.

In november, community members were invited to pick a name and buy them a gift.

The legion was amazed by how many people got involved.

"it's overwhelmi ng what the genorosity from the public and the community, other veterans, and other american legion posts.

It just feels great."

This was the first year the american legion put up the buddy tree.

They say it's a huge success and they look forward to doing it again




