Volunteers put together holiday fruit baskets for annual fundraiser

Volunteers put together delicious gifts for the rotary club of downtown la crosse.

The organization has assembled 15-hundred fruit baskets for its annual fundraiser.

It's an extensive process... but after 25 years volunteers have it down to a t'.

They form an assembly line...and once in full swing... baskets are put together in just a few seconds.

Once they're ready... volunteers make their first deliveries.

One organizer says it's a gift that keeps on giving.

"it's a delicious alternative as far as christmas holiday gift giving goes, and the basket makes a wonderful keepsake, and the dollars that we raise are returned to the community through programs and projects."

Profits go toward projects including meals on wheels...kids coulee playground...and rotary lights.

The fruit baskets are pre-purchased but a few extras are available for 23-dollars.

