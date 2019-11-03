After a month of toy collection...the big day is finally here.

La crosse jaycees toys for tots distributed gifts today.

About 20 volunteers shopped through donations...picki ng out toys requested by families.

Thanks to the community's support....over 12-hundred children will have gifts to open on christmas morning.

For the volunteers...thi s is what makes the holiday special.

"it's a really good feeling, especially for me, personally.

Christmas morning will hit you.

You're like, oh okay, there's some kids who are able to have toys this morning because us, and all our volunteers, and the community too.

It wouldn't possible without the community donating all those toys for us."

For families that couldn't pick up their gifts today... there is an alternate pick- up day.

It's scheduled for tuesday night at the family and children's center.

This year...over 8- hundred volunteer hours went toward the