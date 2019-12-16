Global  

Second Trailer Drops for 'Top Gun: Maverick'

The sequel to the hit 1986 movie sees Tom Cruise reprise his role as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell.

Val Kilmer also returns as Tom "Iceman" Kazansky.

'Maverick' will fly onto the big screen June 26, 2020.

It was helmed by 'Tron: Legacy' and 'Oblivion' director Joseph Kosinski.

For me, Top Gun is about competition, it is about family, sacrifice, heroism, aviation.

It’s a love letter to aviation, Tom Cruise, via San Diego Comic-Con.

Cruise and Kilmer are joined by Jon Hamm, Ed Harris and Jennifer Connelly.

We’re shooting the movie in, I think, 6K.

So it’s incredibly hi-def.

The aerial footage is mind-blowing.

And it’s mostly practical, Jon Hamm, via Collider.

'Whiplash' actor Miles Teller stars as well, portraying the son of Anthony Edwards' "Goose.".

There’s been nothing on this film that didn’t take a lot of training to accomplish, Miles Teller, via 'The Wrap'
