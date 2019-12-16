Global  

'Frozen 2' Becomes Disney's Sixth Billion Dollar Film

'Frozen 2' Becomes Disney's Sixth Billion Dollar Film.

The highly anticipated sequel now joins the ranks of 'Avengers: Endgame’ ($2.798 billion), ’ Captain Marvel’ ($1.13 billion), ‘Toy Story 4’ ($1.07 billion) and ‘Aladdin’ ($1.05 billion).

The film's $130 million box office debut set a record for animated releases in November.

According to 'Variety,' 'Frozen 2' is the first "cartooned film outside of summer to hit triple digits in its inaugural weekend.".

Earlier this month, Disney became the first film studio to surpass $10 billion globally
