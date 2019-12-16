Global  

Nissan Rogue Divide-N-Hide cargo system

Video Credit: AutoMotions - Duration: 01:08s
Nissan Rogue Divide-N-Hide cargo system

Nissan Rogue Divide-N-Hide cargo system

The Divide-N-Hide cargo storage system available on the Nissan Rogue and Rogue Sport is an ingenious way to keep holiday gifts out-of-sight.

The technology successfully eases the stress of hiding valuables, and gifts, from curious eyes.

Divide-N-Hide provides 18 versatile ways in the Rogue, and six different ways in the Rogue Sport, for convenient hatch storage with adjustable shelves and dividers to maximize space.

Yet another way Nissan uses technology to make life easier for everyone – especially during the busy holiday season.
