Juice WRLD's Girlfriend Pays Homage to the Late Rapper

Juice WRLD's Girlfriend Pays Homage to the Late Rapper.

Over the weekend, Ally Lotti appeared at Rolling Loud in Los Angeles, where she addressed fans of her late boyfriend.

Prior to his untimely death, Juice WRLD was scheduled to appear at the hip hop music festival.

.

I just wanted to come out here and let everyone know that Jarad loved every single person that he helped on this Earth, Ally Lotti, via Rolling Loud.

He literally loved every single one of you guys.

There was not a time that he showed me any different love than he felt for you.

, Ally Lotti, via Rolling Loud.

He wants everyone to know that you need to take any negative thing in your life – he would tell you every time he saw you – and change that to a positive situation.

Change that to 999.

You gotta keep that in your heart, Ally Lotti, via Rolling Loud.

The 'Lucid Dreams' rapper believed the number '999' was the opposite of' 666,' and celebrated overcoming adversity