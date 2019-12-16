Global  

Rosanny Zayas Goes Over The Sexually Explorative SHOWTIME Drama, "The L Word: Generation Q"

Rosanny Zayas Goes Over The Sexually Explorative SHOWTIME Drama, 'The L Word: Generation Q'

Rosanny Zayas Goes Over The Sexually Explorative SHOWTIME Drama, "The L Word: Generation Q"

The groundbreaking drama series, "The L Word," revolutionized a generation.

This fall the highly-anticipated sequel, "The L Word: Generation Q ," debuts.

In it, returning cast members Jennifer Beals, Kate Moennig and Leisha Hailey resume their original roles alongside a new group of diverse, self-possessed LGBTQIA+ characters experiencing love, heartbreak, sex, setbacks and success in LA.

Series star Rosanny Zayas came to BUILD.
