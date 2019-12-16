Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Oldest living couple to celebrate 80th anniversary

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:56s - Published < > Embed
Oldest living couple to celebrate 80th anniversary

Oldest living couple to celebrate 80th anniversary

She’s 105.

He’s 106.

And come Dec.

22 they will have been married for 80 years - longer than any other living couple, according to Guinness World Records.

Lisa Bernhard has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Oldest living couple to celebrate 80th anniversary

(SOUND BITE) (ENGLISH) CHARLOTTE HENDERSON: “He’s a fine fella…” And she should know, because Charlotte and John Henderson are about hit a milestone no two other living people have - 80 years of marriage.

With a combined age of 211 – she’s 105, he’s 106 – they have been certified by Guinness World Records as the oldest living married couple.

(SOUND BITE) (ENGLISH) CHARLOTTE HENDERSON: “He had this car, he had a little Roadster, and he would come by my home, pick me up every morning and take me to my class.

So that was pretty nice about him.

Other than that, he’s just an all-around good man.” In an interview with The Washington Post, the two said that after dating at the University of Texas, where John was on the football team, they married in a tiny ceremony with only two guests.

Charlotte worked as a teacher and John at Humble Oil and Refining Co., now part of Exxon.

He retired in 1972, the year the Watergate scandal hit.

The two never had children – John joked to The Post that that’s why some folks think they’ve lived so long.

But John has other advice when it comes to longevity: (SOUND BITE) (ENGLISH) JOHN HENDERSON: "Take every day in stride.

Try to make tomorrow a better day than today.

Be grateful for what you're given and make the best of it.

And don't overdo anything.

Live in moderation.

Don't over eat, don't over drink.

Don't do anything that you'll be sorry for later on." Their 80th anniversary is December 22nd.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

iamabofh

Suresh R The world's oldest couple — ages 106 and 105 — celebrate their 80th wedding anniversary https://t.co/86XcvKZyU6 2 days ago

loneboomer

The Lone Boomer RT @Senioropolis: The world's oldest couple — ages 106 and 105 — celebrate their 80th wedding anniversary. #aging #retirement https://t.co/… 3 days ago

knot_uk

Tie the Knot UK The world's oldest couple — ages 106 and 105 — celebrate their 80th wedding anniversary https://t.co/y1brPsVlnP… https://t.co/aAGMSqH4DO 4 days ago

backonboard

Joanne Halpin RT @MotherNatureNet: John and Charlotte Henderson were named the world's oldest living couple by Guinness World Records. Now, they're prepa… 4 days ago

MotherNatureNet

MotherNatureNetwork John and Charlotte Henderson were named the world's oldest living couple by Guinness World Records. Now, they're pr… https://t.co/AUAmWNlJM1 4 days ago

BlockChainTEAMu

#NodeProm 💕💃🏾🕺🏻AUSTIN, Texas — The world’s oldest living couple celebrated another major milestone when their senior living c… https://t.co/iaCDYT56OM 4 days ago

nameswitchUK

Name Switch Here’s a heart warmer for you: The world's oldest couple — ages 106 and 105 — celebrate their 80th wedding annivers… https://t.co/nOAdVLTyv6 4 days ago

Senioropolis

Senioropolis The world's oldest couple — ages 106 and 105 — celebrate their 80th wedding anniversary. #aging #retirement… https://t.co/RArOjzAz1k 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Passive euthansia Chandigarh professor couple registers living will in court [Video]Passive euthansia Chandigarh professor couple registers living will in court

Passive euthansia Chandigarh professor couple registers living will in court

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:26Published

Squirrel hops down the chimney to spread Christmas cheer [Video]Squirrel hops down the chimney to spread Christmas cheer

A couple went nuts after a santa-inspired squirrel jumped down the chimney of their home and went on a ten minute rampage around the living room. The agile rodent wreaked havoc after Mitch and..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:54Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.