Oldest living couple to celebrate 80th anniversary

(SOUND BITE) (ENGLISH) CHARLOTTE HENDERSON: “He’s a fine fella…” And she should know, because Charlotte and John Henderson are about hit a milestone no two other living people have - 80 years of marriage.

With a combined age of 211 – she’s 105, he’s 106 – they have been certified by Guinness World Records as the oldest living married couple.

(SOUND BITE) (ENGLISH) CHARLOTTE HENDERSON: “He had this car, he had a little Roadster, and he would come by my home, pick me up every morning and take me to my class.

So that was pretty nice about him.

Other than that, he’s just an all-around good man.” In an interview with The Washington Post, the two said that after dating at the University of Texas, where John was on the football team, they married in a tiny ceremony with only two guests.

Charlotte worked as a teacher and John at Humble Oil and Refining Co., now part of Exxon.

He retired in 1972, the year the Watergate scandal hit.

The two never had children – John joked to The Post that that’s why some folks think they’ve lived so long.

But John has other advice when it comes to longevity: (SOUND BITE) (ENGLISH) JOHN HENDERSON: "Take every day in stride.

Try to make tomorrow a better day than today.

Be grateful for what you're given and make the best of it.

And don't overdo anything.

Live in moderation.

Don't over eat, don't over drink.

Don't do anything that you'll be sorry for later on." Their 80th anniversary is December 22nd.