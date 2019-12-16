Global  

North America's largest lantern festival in New York is 'a magical world'

Festival organizer and general manager of CPAA North America, Winston Wang, presents over 120 lantern installations at the Hello Panda Festival at Citi Field while children Leo, Santiago and Melanie take it all in.
Dazzled onlookers took in all the sparkling lights in North America's largest lantern festival with over 120 lantern installations at Citi Field in New York City.

Sixty artisans used more than 10 million lights to make up the Hello Panda Festival at Citi Field, in the Flushing neighborhood of Queens.

The displays include a 60-foot high lantern Christmas tree, a 98-foot long panda light tunnel and lantern dinosaurs.

The festival runs through Jan.

26.

(Production by Emmanuel Tambakakis, Tony Zhang and Roselle Chen)




