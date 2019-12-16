Global  

Boeing To Suspend 737 Max Production

Boeing To Suspend 737 Max Production

Boeing To Suspend 737 Max Production

Business Insider reports Boeing will halt production of its 737 Max narrow-body jet in January.

The jet has been grounded worldwide since the crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302.

It was the second of two fatal 737 Max crashes in five months.

The announcement escalates the company's crisis as it prepares to end the year.

For Boeing, 2019 has been marked by accidents, scandals, and a plummeting public perception.
