Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Tobias Harris Shows Support Of Philadelphia Teachers

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:57s - Published < > Embed
Tobias Harris Shows Support Of Philadelphia TeachersHarris surprised students at Bethune Elementary.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tobias Harris Says African American Teachers Are Important To The Success Of Young Students [Video]Tobias Harris Says African American Teachers Are Important To The Success Of Young Students

Harris surprised students and teachers at the Bethune Elementary School in North Philadelphia

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 03:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.