shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Two people die in early morning South Buffalo fire FOR NEARLY 20YEARS.NEXT TONIGHT,A PAIR OF BUFFALOFAMILIES ARE INMOURNING AFTERTWO PEOPLE LOSTTHEIR LIVES IN HOUSEFIRE..FIRE INVESTIGATORSARE STILL WORKINGTO PIN-PONT THECAUSE OF THE AMBERSTREET FIRE7 EYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER MADISONCARTER...TELL USWHAT THEY FOUNDTHIS MORNING.VERY UNFORTUNATE,AS EVERYONE KNOWS,PARTICULARLY AT THISTIME OF YEAR.TRAGEDY STRIKINGSOUTH BUFFALO INTHE HEART OF THEHOLIDAY SEASON.THE CALL CAME INJUST BEFORE 2O'CLOCK MONDAYMORNING.THE FEMALE WASFOUND IN THE DININGROOM, ACTUALLYUNDERNEATH THEDINING ROOM TABLE.THE MALE VICTIM WASFOUND BETWEEN THELIVING ROOM AND THEBATHROOM.FAMILY MEMBERS SAYFIREFIGHTERS PULLED73 YEAR-OLD THOMASDUDEK AND A 60-YEAR-OLD WOMANFROM THE BURNINGHOME.. BUT THEYWERE PRONOUNCEDDEAD A SHORT TIMELATER AT MERCYHOSPITAL FROMSMOKE INHALATION.DUDEK'S DAUGHTERTARA SAYS HERFATHER ACTUALLYWORKED AT MERCY TOKEEP BUSY WHEN HEWASN'T AT HISHUNTING CABIN.BACK AT THE SCENE --CREWS WORKEDHARD TO MAKE SURETHE FIRE, WHICH THEYBELIEVE STARTED INTHE SECOND FLOORBATHROOM, DIDN'TSPREAD.CREWS OBSERVEDSMOKE AND FLAMEFROM THE SECONDFLOOR OF A MULTI-UNTIDWELLING.A PERSON LIVINGDOWNSTAIRS WASABLE TO GET OUTSAFELY, AND THEHOMES NEARBY WERENOT DAMAGED.INVESTIGATORS SAYSO FAR NOTHINGSUSPICIOUS HASTURNED, BUT IT'SWHAT THEY DIDN'TFIND IN THE HOME --THEY SAY -- WASCRITICAL.THERE WERE SMOKEDETECTORS IN THESTRUCTURE AT ALL.DUDEK'S DAUGHTERSAYS HER FATHERWAS LOVED BY MANYAND HE SPENT ASMUCH TIME AS HECOULD HUNTING ANDFISHING WITH HISGRANDKIDS...SHECALLS HIM A GREATMAN...A LEGEND.ITS ESTIMATED THEDAMAGE TO THE HOMETOTALS NEAR 135-THOUSAND DOLLARS.A DOG ALSO DIED INTHE FIRE.MC, 7EWN





