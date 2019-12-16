Global  

Melissa Benoist Thanks ‘Supergirl’ Fans After Sharing Personal Story

Melissa Benoist has no shortage of strength – after all, she stars in “Supergirl”.

However, her courage was put on display when she got personal with fans after revealing she was a survivor of domestic violence.

While chatting with ET Canada at the hit-show’s 100th episode celebration in Vancouver, she explains why she decided it was time to share her story.

Tune in to “Supergirl” Sundays at 9 p.m.

ET/PT on Showcase.
