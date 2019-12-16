Global  

Henry Cavill says playing 'The Witcher' is 'dream come true'

The cast for Netflix's new epic fantasy series "The Witcher" hit the carpet at London's Leicester Square on Monday (December 16).

The series, which is based on series of novels by Polish author
The cast for Netflix's new epic fantasy series "The Witcher" hit the carpet at London's Leicester Square on Monday (December 16).

The series, which is based on series of novels by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, follows Geralt of Rivia (played by British actor Henry Cavill) as he hunts monsters in a fantasy realm known as the 'Continent'.

His path soon crosses with sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg, played by Anya Chalotra, and young Princess Ciri, played by Freya Allan, and the three of them navigate their way through a cruel world filled with humans, magical beings and evil creatures.

Cavill, who played Superman in "Man of Steel" and "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice", was a fan of the video game adaptation of the book before getting the role, and said playing Geralt of Rivia was a "dream come true".

Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich said it was an easy decision to adapt the series from the original books rather than the video games.

"An adaptation of an adaptation starts to water down the material.

But for us to go back to the same source materials the video games used and realise that that's the rich world that we want to be a part of, pretty easy decision," she said.

"The Witcher" arrives to Netflix on Friday (December 20).




