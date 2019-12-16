Global  

Officials Seize Over $130,000 In Counterfeit Designer Handbags From Hong Kong

Officials Seize Over $130,000 In Counterfeit Designer Handbags From Hong Kong

Officials Seize Over $130,000 In Counterfeit Designer Handbags From Hong Kong

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized a shipment of 37 counterfeit Louis Vuitton handbags in Philadelphia on Thursday, according to officials.

Katie Johnston reports.
