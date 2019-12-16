Officials Seize Over $130,000 In Counterfeit Designer Handbags From Hong Kong 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:20s - Published Officials Seize Over $130,000 In Counterfeit Designer Handbags From Hong Kong U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized a shipment of 37 counterfeit Louis Vuitton handbags in Philadelphia on Thursday, according to officials. Katie Johnston reports. 0

