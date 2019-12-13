Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Watch! ‘Real Housewives Of Dallas’ Star Stephanie Hollman Puts Her Fancy Lifestyle To The Test Playing ‘Cheap Or Chic?’

Video Credit: OK Magazine - Duration: 05:05s - Published < > Embed
Watch! ‘Real Housewives Of Dallas’ Star Stephanie Hollman Puts Her Fancy Lifestyle To The Test Playing ‘Cheap Or Chic?’

Watch! ‘Real Housewives Of Dallas’ Star Stephanie Hollman Puts Her Fancy Lifestyle To The Test Playing ‘Cheap Or Chic?’

Real Housewives of Dallas star Stephanie Hollman showed just how fancy she really is during a game of "Cheap or Chic?" with OKMagazine.com.

The Bravo star tested different foods and drinks and was challenged to rate them based on most expensive to least expensive.

Stephanie kicked things off by tasting a chocolate square.

"It's very good," she weighed in, before tasting the other version.

"This one is the most expensive because it has caramel in the middle," she declared.

The verdict?

Stephanie was right!

Next up was chocolate chip cookies.

Stephanie admitted that they were both good, but she took a guess on which treat looked fancier and picked the right one.

Stephanie didn't have too much trouble identifying which cheese was the most expensive between yellow and white cheddar.

"I think this is the most expensive.

It just tastes ... this one is much more flavorful," she said of the white cheddar.

Stephanie confessed that when she indulges in vodka she prefers to drink an expensive brand, but she said that it wasn't her first cocktail of choice so she might not be as knowledgable.

"This one I could maybe not get right," she hinted.

"Ugh it tastes so bad," she said after taking a sip.

After taking a taste of the second version, she wasn't any more impressed.

"They're both bad," she said.

Watch the above video to see if Stephanie could guess the most expensive wine, and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PeachDulce

⁶ Goddess ⁶𓅓 I need to watch the real housewives of Dallas 49 minutes ago

littlejerry03

Marie RT @_EA_Hamilton: I don’t watch real housewives of Dallas ever but this reunion is messyyyy ...the racism is spilling all over the place 2 hours ago

_EA_Hamilton

Tanya Léah I don’t watch real housewives of Dallas ever but this reunion is messyyyy ...the racism is spilling all over the place 2 hours ago

MellieePoo

Mellie The only two Real Housewives' I don't watch are Potomac and Dallas, just couldn't get into them, I'll will give Salt Lake City a go. 📺 3 hours ago

calling32264857

call the tea My face while watch the Real Housewives of Dallas Reunion. #RHOD #RHODReunion https://t.co/20r1O8TyFJ 3 hours ago

_simkilva

Sim @BRAVOpinions_ 1) real world 2) the real housewives (Dallas, BH, Jersey) 3) the simple life 4) cartel crew 5) bad g… https://t.co/k7AbNGBlls 7 hours ago

jodibeth21

jOdï 👆🏼 I need to catch up and we’ll watch real housewives of dallas 15 hours ago

NelsonB1979

Brenda @BrandiRedmond You and Stephanie are the Real Housewives of Dallas! The BEST!! Girl don’t worry about the haters! I… https://t.co/7hRWC4TMn3 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Veteran Creative Harry Hamlin Still Goes To Acting Class Every Saturday [Video]Veteran Creative Harry Hamlin Still Goes To Acting Class Every Saturday

“One November Yankee” star Harry Hamlin discusses the difference between working in film and theater and why he’s never done learning the craft.

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 02:09Published

‘Real Housewives of Dallas’ Star Stephanie Hollman Admits She ‘Hit Rock Bottom’ Amid Depression Battle After Season 2 [Video]‘Real Housewives of Dallas’ Star Stephanie Hollman Admits She ‘Hit Rock Bottom’ Amid Depression Battle After Season 2

Stephanie Hollman has been candid about her depression on the Real Housewives of Dallas. Following the fame of the Bravo series, she told OKMagazine.com that her mental health started to spiral after..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 03:21Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.