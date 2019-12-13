Watch! ‘Real Housewives Of Dallas’ Star Stephanie Hollman Puts Her Fancy Lifestyle To The Test Playing ‘Cheap Or Chic?’

Real Housewives of Dallas star Stephanie Hollman showed just how fancy she really is during a game of "Cheap or Chic?" with OKMagazine.com.

The Bravo star tested different foods and drinks and was challenged to rate them based on most expensive to least expensive.

Stephanie kicked things off by tasting a chocolate square.

"It's very good," she weighed in, before tasting the other version.

"This one is the most expensive because it has caramel in the middle," she declared.

The verdict?

Stephanie was right!

Next up was chocolate chip cookies.

Stephanie admitted that they were both good, but she took a guess on which treat looked fancier and picked the right one.

Stephanie didn't have too much trouble identifying which cheese was the most expensive between yellow and white cheddar.

"I think this is the most expensive.

It just tastes ... this one is much more flavorful," she said of the white cheddar.

Stephanie confessed that when she indulges in vodka she prefers to drink an expensive brand, but she said that it wasn't her first cocktail of choice so she might not be as knowledgable.

"This one I could maybe not get right," she hinted.

"Ugh it tastes so bad," she said after taking a sip.

After taking a taste of the second version, she wasn't any more impressed.

"They're both bad," she said.

Watch the above video to see if Stephanie could guess the most expensive wine, and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!