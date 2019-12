Racist Graffiti in Virginia Neighborhood 'Feels More Like Hate Crime,' Neighbor Says

NAT - VIDEO OFNAT - VIDEO OFBROKEN WINDOWS /NAT - VIDEO OFBROKEN WINDOWS /WINDOWSBROKEN WINDOWS /WINDOWSBROKEN WINDOWS /WINDOWSCOVERED UPWINDOWSCOVERED UPWINDOWSCOVERED UPO.C..

" ... " :00COVERED UPO.C..

" ... " :00COVERED UPO.C..

" ... " :00SOT: KEISHACOVERED UPO.C..

" ... " :00SOT: KEISHAWILLIAMS, TWOO.C..

" ... " :00SOT: KEISHAWILLIAMS, TWOO.C..

" ... " :00SOT: KEISHAWILLIAMS, TWOCARS DAMAGED BYSOT: KEISHAWILLIAMS, TWOCARS DAMAGED BYSOT: KEISHAWILLIAMS, TWOCARS DAMAGED BYVANDALS SAYS TCWILLIAMS, TWOCARS DAMAGED BYVANDALS SAYS TCWILLIAMS, TWOCARS DAMAGED BYVANDALS SAYS TC03:01:42 "THIS ISCARS DAMAGED BYVANDALS SAYS TC03:01:42 "THIS ISCARS DAMAGED BYVANDALS SAYS TC03:01:42 "THIS ISNOT FUNNY AT ALL,VANDALS SAYS TC03:01:42 "THIS ISNOT FUNNY AT ALL,VANDALS SAYS TC03:01:42 "THIS ISNOT FUNNY AT ALL,THIS IS03:01:42 "THIS ISNOT FUNNY AT ALL,THIS IS03:01:42 "THIS ISNOT FUNNY AT ALL,THIS ISRIDICULOUS."NOT FUNNY AT ALL,THIS ISRIDICULOUS."NOT FUNNY AT ALL,THIS ISRIDICULOUS."O.C..

" ... " :00THIS ISRIDICULOUS."O.C..

" ... " :00THIS ISRIDICULOUS."O.C..

" ... " :00NAT - VIDEO OFRIDICULOUS."O.C..

" ... " :00NAT - VIDEO OFRIDICULOUS."O.C..

" ... " :00NAT - VIDEO OFBROKEN WINDOWS /O.C..

" ... " :00NAT - VIDEO OFBROKEN WINDOWS /O.C..

" ... " :00NAT - VIDEO OFBROKEN WINDOWS /WINDOWSNAT - VIDEO OFBROKEN WINDOWS /WINDOWSCOVERED UPBROKEN WINDOWS /WINDOWSCOVERED UPO.C..

" ... " :00BROKEN WINDOWS /WINDOWSCOVERED UPO.C..

" ... " :00SOT: KENWINDOWSCOVERED UPO.C..

" ... " :00SOT: KENCOVERED UPO.C..

" ... " :00SOT: KENCOVERED UPO.C..

" ... " :00SOT: KENHOWARD, TRUCKO.C..

" ... " :00SOT: KENHOWARD, TRUCKO.C..

" ... " :00SOT: KENHOWARD, TRUCKWINDOW BROKENSOT: KENHOWARD, TRUCKWINDOW BROKENSOT: KENHOWARD, TRUCKWINDOW BROKENBY VANDALS SAYSHOWARD, TRUCKWINDOW BROKENBY VANDALS SAYSHOWARD, TRUCKWINDOW BROKENBY VANDALS SAYSTC 02:56:18 "NO, IT'SWINDOW BROKENBY VANDALS SAYSTC 02:56:18 "NO, IT'SBY VANDALS SAYSTC 02:56:18 "NO, IT'STC 02:56:18 "NO, IT'SNOTUYAUSE COSTYNEY EVERY I U DO.".BROKEN GSONG TWO OCKS OF FAF REET.

KEISHA WNOTUYAUSE COSTYNEY EVERY I U DO.".BROKEN GSONG TWO OCKS OF FAF REET.

KEISHA WO.C..

" ... " :00NOTUYAUSE COSTYNEY EVERY I U DO.".BROKEN GSONG TWO OCKS OF FAF REET.

KEISHA WO.C..

" ... " :00SOT: KEISHANOTUYAUSE COSTYNEY EVERY I U DO.".BROKEN GSONG TWO OCKS OF FAF REET.

KEISHA WO.C..

" ... " :00SOT: KEISHAWILLIAMS, TWOWILLIAMS, TWOCARS DAMAGED BYVANDALS SAYS TC03:01:00 "MYCARS DAMAGED BYVANDALS SAYS TC03:01:00 "MYCARS DAMAGED BYVANDALS SAYS TC03:01:00 "MYHUSBAND SAYING IVANDALS SAYS TC03:01:00 "MYHUSBAND SAYING IVANDALS SAYS TC03:01:00 "MYHUSBAND SAYING INEED TO DRIVE03:01:00 "MYHUSBAND SAYING INEED TO DRIVE03:01:00 "MYHUSBAND SAYING INEED TO DRIVEYOUR CAR!

WHY?HUSBAND SAYING INEED TO DRIVEYOUR CAR!

WHY?HUSBAND SAYING INEED TO DRIVEYOUR CAR!

WHY?SOMEBODY JUSTNEED TO DRIVEYOUR CAR!

WHY?SOMEBODY JUSTNEED TO DRIVEYOUR CAR!

WHY?SOMEBODY JUSTBROKE OUT THEYOUR CAR!

WHY?SOMEBODY JUSTBROKE OUT THEYOUR CAR!

WHY?SOMEBODY JUSTBROKE OUT THEGLASS AND HITSOMEBODY JUSTBROKE OUT THEGLASS AND HITSOMEBODY JUSTBROKE OUT THEGLASS AND HITYOUR CAR ANDEGGED IT."BROKE OUT THEGLASS AND HITYOUR CAR ANDEGGED IT."BROKE OUT THEGLASS AND HITYOUR CAR ANDEGGED IT."...AND WITHGLASS AND HITYOUR CAR ANDEGGED IT."...AND WITHGLASS AND HITYOUR CAR ANDEGGED IT."...AND WITHCHRISTMASYOUR CAR ANDEGGED IT."...AND WITHCHRISTMASYOUR CAR ANDEGGED IT."...AND WITHCHRISTMASAROUND THEYOUR CAR ANDEGGED IT."...AND WITHCHRISTMASAROUND THECORNER.......AND WITHCHRISTMASAROUND THECORNER.......AND WITHCHRISTMASAROUND THECORNER....THE DAMAGE....CHRISTMASAROUND THECORNER....THE DAMAGE....AROUND THECORNER....THE DAMAGE....AROUND THECORNER....THE DAMAGE....O.C..

" ... " :00CORNER....THE DAMAGE....O.C..

" ... " :00CORNER....THE DAMAGE....O.C..

" ... " :00SOT: KEISHATHE DAMAGE....O.C..

" ... " :00SOT: KEISHATHE DAMAGE....O.C..

" ... " :00SOT: KEISHAWILLIAMS, TWOWILLIAMS, TWOCARS DAMAGED BYVANDALS SAYS TC03:03:42 "$250CARS DAMAGED BYVANDALS SAYS TC03:03:42 "$250CARS DAMAGED BYVANDALS SAYS TC03:03:42 "$250DOLLARS ANDVANDALS SAYS TC03:03:42 "$250DOLLARS ANDVANDALS SAYS TC03:03:42 "$250DOLLARS ANDTHAT'S A LOT OF03:03:42 "$250DOLLARS ANDTHAT'S A LOT OF03:03:42 "$250DOLLARS ANDTHAT'S A LOT OFMONEY AROUNDDOLLARS ANDTHAT'S A LOT OFMONEY AROUNDDOLLARS ANDTHAT'S A LOT OFMONEY AROUNDTHIS TIME."THAT'S A LOT OFMONEY AROUNDTHIS TIME."THAT'S A LOT OFMONEY AROUNDTHIS TIME."NEXT DOORMONEY AROUNDTHIS TIME."NEXT DOORNEIGHBOR KENTHIS TIME."NEXT DOORNEIGHBOR KENTHIS TIME."NEXT DOORNEIGHBOR KENHARDMAN HAD HISNEXT DOORNEIGHBOR KENHARDMAN HAD HISNEXT DOORNEIGHBOR KENHARDMAN HAD HISTRUCK PARKED INNEIGHBOR KENHARDMAN HAD HISTRUCK PARKED INNEIGHBOR KENHARDMAN HAD HISTRUCK PARKED INFRONT OF HISHARDMAN HAD HISTRUCK PARKED INFRONT OF HISHARDMAN HAD HISTRUCK PARKED INFRONT OF HISHOUSE...TRUCK PARKED INFRONT OF HISHOUSE...TRUCK PARKED INFRONT OF HISHOUSE...O.C..

" ... " :00FRONT OF HISHOUSE...O.C..

" ... " :00FRONT OF HISHOUSE...O.C..

" ... " :00SOT: KENHOUSE...O.C..

" ... " :00SOT: KENHOUSE...O.C..

" ... " :00SOT: KENHOWARD, TRUCKHOWARD, TRUCKWINDOW BROKENBY VANDALS SAYSTC 02:55:28 "...WINDOW BROKENBY VANDALS SAYSTC 02:55:28 "...WINDOW BROKENBY VANDALS SAYSTC 02:55:28 "...DISCOVERED ITBY VANDALS SAYSTC 02:55:28 "...DISCOVERED ITBY VANDALS SAYSTC 02:55:28 "...DISCOVERED ITSUNDAY."TC 02:55:28 "...DISCOVERED ITSUNDAY."TC 02:55:28 "...DISCOVERED ITSUNDAY."...WHEN HE WALKSDISCOVERED ITSUNDAY."...WHEN HE WALKSDISCOVERED ITSUNDAY."...WHEN HE WALKSOUT TO HEAD TOSUNDAY."...WHEN HE WALKSOUT TO HEAD TOTHE STORE......WHEN HE WALKSOUT TO HEAD TOTHE STORE......WHEN HE WALKSOUT TO HEAD TOTHE STORE...O.C..

" ... " :00OUT TO HEAD TOTHE STORE...O.C..

" ... " :00OUT TO HEAD TOTHE STORE...O.C..

" ... " :00SOT: KENTHE STORE...O.C..

" ... " :00SOT: KENTHE STORE...O.C..

" ... " :00SOT: KENHOWARD, TRUCKHOWARD, TRUCKWINDOW BROKENBY VANDALS SAYSTC 02:55:44 "I GOWINDOW BROKENBY VANDALS SAYSTC 02:55:44 "I GOWINDOW BROKENBY VANDALS SAYSTC 02:55:44 "I GOOUT AND THEBY VANDALS SAYSTC 02:55:44 "I GOOUT AND THEBY VANDALS SAYSTC 02:55:44 "I GOOUT AND THEWINDOWS BEENTC 02:55:44 "I GOOUT AND THEWINDOWS BEENTC 02:55:44 "I GOOUT AND THEWINDOWS BEENSMASHED."OUT AND THEWINDOWS BEENSMASHED."OUT AND THEWINDOWS BEENSMASHED."...HARDMAN SAYSWINDOWS BEENSMASHED."...HARDMAN SAYSWINDOWS BEENSMASHED."...HARDMAN SAYSLIKE IN BERKLEYSMASHED."...HARDMAN SAYSLIKE IN BERKLEYSMASHED."...HARDMAN SAYSLIKE IN BERKLEYMANOR THE...HARDMAN SAYSLIKE IN BERKLEYMANOR THE...HARDMAN SAYSLIKE IN BERKLEYMANOR THEVANDALS ALSO...LIKE IN BERKLEYMANOR THEVANDALS ALSO...MANOR THEVANDALS ALSO...VANDALS ALSO...O.C..

" ... :00 T: KENWDTCK WINDOW BROKE VANDALS SAYS 02:56:04 ..THROH ANG ONO.C..

" ... :00 T: KENWDTCK WINDOW BROKE VANDALS SAYS 02:56:04 ..THROH ANG ONO OTHER RSHAD THEIR NDOWS BROKENOUT....O OTHER RSHAD THEIR NDOWS BROKENOUT....O OTHER RSHAD THEIR NDOWS BROKENOUT....KEISHA WILLIAMSO OTHER RSHAD THEIR NDOWS BROKENOUT....KEISHA WILLIAMSSAYS HERO OTHER RSHAD THEIR NDOWS BROKENOUT....KEISHA WILLIAMSSAYS HERQUESTION IS ....KEISHA WILLIAMSSAYS HERQUESTION IS ....KEISHA WILLIAMSSAYS HERQUESTION IS ....O.C..

" ... " :00SAYS HERQUESTION IS ....O.C..

" ... " :00SAYS HERQUESTION IS ....O.C..

" ... " :00SOT: KEISHAQUESTION IS ....O.C..

" ... " :00SOT: KEISHAQUESTION IS ....O.C..

" ... " :00SOT: KEISHAWILLIAMS, TWOWILLIAMS, TWOCARS DAMAGED BYVANDALS SAYS TC03:02:12 "...IS ITCARS DAMAGED BYVANDALS SAYS TC03:02:12 "...IS ITCARS DAMAGED BYVANDALS SAYS TC03:02:12 "...IS ITKIDS, WITHVANDALS SAYS TC03:02:12 "...IS ITKIDS, WITHVANDALS SAYS TC03:02:12 "...IS ITKIDS, WITHNOTHING TO DO,03:02:12 "...IS ITKIDS, WITHNOTHING TO DO,03:02:12 "...IS ITKIDS, WITHNOTHING TO DO,YOU NKOW THEYKIDS, WITHNOTHING TO DO,YOU NKOW THEYKIDS, WITHNOTHING TO DO,YOU NKOW THEYFEEL LIKE IT'S ANOTHING TO DO,YOU NKOW THEYFEEL LIKE IT'S AYOU NKOW THEYFEEL LIKE IT'S AYOU NKOW THEYFEEL LIKE IT'S AGAME TO THEM."FEEL LIKE IT'S AGAME TO THEM."FEEL LIKE IT'S AGAME TO THEM."...FOR PETERSBURGGAME TO THEM."...FOR PETERSBURGGAME TO THEM."...FOR PETERSBURGPOLICE....GAME TO THEM."...FOR PETERSBURGPOLICE....O.C..

" ... " :00...FOR PETERSBURGPOLICE....O.C..

" ... " :00...FOR PETERSBURGPOLICE....O.C..

" ... " :00SOT: CHIEFPOLICE....O.C..

" ... " :00SOT: CHIEFPOLICE....O.C..

" ... " :00SOT: CHIEFKENNETH MILLER,O.C..

" ... " :00SOT: CHIEFKENNETH MILLER,O.C..

" ... " :00SOT: CHIEFKENNETH MILLER,PETERSBURGSOT: CHIEFKENNETH MILLER,PETERSBURGSOT: CHIEFKENNETH MILLER,PETERSBURGPOLICE SAYS TCKENNETH MILLER,PETERSBURGPOLICE SAYS TCKENNETH MILLER,PETERSBURGPOLICE SAYS TC09:14 "THESEPETERSBURGPOLICE SAYS TC09:14 "THESEPETERSBURGPOLICE SAYS TC09:14 "THESEPRANKS COSTS,POLICE SAYS TC09:14 "THESEPRANKS COSTS,POLICE SAYS TC09:14 "THESEPRANKS COSTS,THIS DESTRUCTION09:14 "THESEPRANKS COSTS,THIS DESTRUCTION09:14 "THESEPRANKS COSTS,THIS DESTRUCTIONCOSTS."PRANKS COSTS,THIS DESTRUCTIONCOSTS."PRANKS COSTS,THIS DESTRUCTIONCOSTS."...CHEIF MILLERTHIS DESTRUCTIONCOSTS."...CHEIF MILLERTHIS DESTRUCTIONCOSTS."...CHEIF MILLERSAYS IT'S NOT ACOSTS."...CHEIF MILLERSAYS IT'S NOT ACOSTS."...CHEIF MILLERSAYS IT'S NOT AGAME.......CHEIF MILLERSAYS IT'S NOT AGAME.......CHEIF MILLERSAYS IT'S NOT AGAME....O.C..

" ... " :00SAYS IT'S NOT AGAME....O.C..

" ... " :00SAYS IT'S NOT AGAME....O.C..

" ... " :00SOT: CHIEFGAME....O.C..

" ... " :00SOT: CHIEFGAME....O.C..

" ... " :00SOT: CHIEFKENNETH MILLER,KENNETH MILLER,PETERSBURGPOLICE SAYS TC08:12 "IS IT APETERSBURGPOLICE SAYS TC08:12 "IS IT APOLICE SAYS TC08:12 "IS IT A08:12 "IS IT A08:12 "IS IT ACONCERN OF THEPOLICEPARTMENT?

YES IS.

".ND DETECTIVESCONCERN OF THEPOLICEPARTMENT?

YES IS.

".ND DETECTIVESE RNG TOLVE THE CITYDE VANDALI....C " ... " :00 T: CHIEFNNETH MILLER,E RNG TOLVE THE CITYDE VANDALI....C " ... " :00 T: CHIEFNNETH MILLER,PETERSBURGLICE SAYS TC:08:56 "WE ANDPETERSBURGLICE SAYS TC:08:56 "WE ANDPETERSBURGLICE SAYS TC:08:56 "WE ANDR PARTNERSFE DILIGENTLYR PARTNERSFE DILIGENTLYRKING ONH FIND OUWHO D I THIN AGGER QUESTION IS WHY, WHYRKING ONH FIND OUWHO D I THIN AGGER QUESTION IS WHY, WHYWOULD YOUBEHAVE IN SUCH ARKING ONH FIND OUWHO D I THIN AGGER QUESTION IS WHY, WHYWOULD YOUBEHAVE IN SUCH AFASHION TORKING ONH FIND OUWHO D I THIN AGGER QUESTION IS WHY, WHYWOULD YOUBEHAVE IN SUCH AFASHION TODESWTROYWOULD YOUBEHAVE IN SUCH AFASHION TODESWTROYWOULD YOUBEHAVE IN SUCH AFASHION TODESWTROYSOMEONE ELSESWOULD YOUBEHAVE IN SUCH AFASHION TODESWTROYSOMEONE ELSESPROPERTY."FASHION TODESWTROYSOMEONE ELSESPROPERTY."DESWTROYSOMEONE ELSESPROPERTY."SOMEONE ELSESPROPERTY."PROPERTY."PROPERTY."CHIEF MILLER SAYSCHIEF MILLER SAYSCHIEF MILLER SAYSHE KNOWS THERECHIEF MILLER SAYSHE KNOWS THEREARE PEOPLE OUTHE KNOWS THEREARE PEOPLE OUTHE KNOWS THEREARE PEOPLE OUTTHERE WHO KNOWHE KNOWS THEREARE PEOPLE OUTTHERE WHO KNOWTHOSEARE PEOPLE OUTTHERE WHO KNOWTHOSETHERE WHO KNOWTHOSERESPONSIBLE FORTHOSERESPONSIBLE FORTHOSERESPONSIBLE FORTHE VANDALISM.....RESPONSIBLE FORTHE VANDALISM.....RESPONSIBLE FORTHE VANDALISM.....POLICE ASK IF YOURESPONSIBLE FORTHE VANDALISM.....POLICE ASK IF YOUHAVETHE VANDALISM.....POLICE ASK IF YOUHAVETHE VANDALISM.....POLICE ASK IF YOUHAVEINFORMATION...POLICE ASK IF YOUHAVEINFORMATION...POLICE ASK IF YOUHAVEINFORMATION...TO CALL CRIMEHAVEINFORMATION...TO CALL CRIMEHAVEINFORMATION...TO CALL CRIMESOLVERS AT 861-INFORMATION...TO CALL CRIMESOLVERS AT 861-INFORMATION...TO CALL CRIMESOLVERS AT 861-1212.TO CALL CRIMESOLVERS AT 861-1212.SOLVERS AT 861-1212.1212.