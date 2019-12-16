David Dobrik, Tana Mongeau Win Big at 2019 Streamy Awards | THR News 5 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 04:16s - Published David Dobrik, Tana Mongeau Win Big at 2019 Streamy Awards | THR News The 9th annual event honoring the best in online video was held Dec. 13 at the Beverly Hilton and live streamed on YouTube. 0

Tweets about this ‎ً RT @ariesexual: IF U STAN elizabeth gillies billie eilish ariana grande selena gomez justin bieber larri merritt issa twaimz david dobrik… 1 day ago kenny the streamy’s award was a mess, i mean why tana mongeau ??? david dobrik is deserving! 2 days ago Allison Pentifallo RT @OFFWHITEETHAN: how similar is our youtube taste? 10% - emma chamberlain 10% - dolan twins 10% - david dobrik 10% - kkandbabyj 10%… 3 days ago MDSEntertainment Tana Mongeau & David Dobrik FIGHT For Streamys Creator Of The Year Award! https://t.co/1JOj4RAN74 4 days ago Exclusive Talker Streamy Awards 2019 - Creator of the year Collins Key David Dobrik Lilly Singh Tana Mongeau - WON Emma Chamberlai… https://t.co/6PmNgTw3Z3 4 days ago Jennifer Mary RT @noratraynorr: no tea no shade all lemonade but how the***did tana mongeau win creator of the year award? it should've easily been sh… 4 days ago Sparshita RT @VYBZDOLS: if you stan the dolan twins mattia polibio dylan o’brien denzel dion tana mongeau de’arra and ken billie eilish emma ch… 4 days ago Shadowsense What's the appeal of David Dobrik or Tana Mongeau? 4 days ago