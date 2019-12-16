Bitadze Shines in Mad Ants Debut

Hey good evening everyone..

T.j.

Leaf, solomon hill, miles plumlee, tyler hansbrough..all pacers first round draft picks who have spent time in a mad ants uniform..and as of tonight, you can add another name to that list..???goga bitzadze assigned to the ants for this evening's game against the erie bayhawks..

The 6'11" center taken 18th overall by the 'cers back in june..???and he certianly looked the part of a first round pick on saturday night..

Showing you his ability to stretch the floor..???the big fella's got a lot of tools in that box of his... here grabs the rebound, able to get out and run with it... and he does this really well..

Beautiful pass to ben moore for two..

???more from bitadze in a moment, but he wasn't the only pacer in the building tonight..

Alize johnson getting in on the action in the fourth quarter... two of his 19 points..???but the night belonged to bitadze... goga... in his g-league debut..

26 points, 14 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks...???as the ants roll, 113-93..

Ants will host