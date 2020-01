PBSO discontinuing work-release program

CONVICTED SEX OFFENDER JEFFREYEPSTEIN OUT ON WORK RELEASEWHEN HE WAS SUPPOSED TO BEBEHIND BARS OFFICIALLY COMESTO AN END TODAY.

CONTACT 5INVESTIGATOR MERRIS BADCOCKJOINS US LIVE WITH WHY SHERIFFRIC BRADSHAW DECIDED TO PULLTHE PLUG ON IT.PBSO'S WORK RELEASE PROGRAMCAME UNDER FIREAFTER CONTACT 5REVEALED THAT....SOME OF THEPREFERENTIAL TREATMENT EPSTEINGOT ....HAPPENED WHILE HE WASOUT ON WORK RELEASE.

DESPITESHERIFF RIC BRADSHAW'SDECISION TO END THE PROGRAM,ONE GROUP OF COMMUNITYSTATEKHOLDERS THOUGHT ITSHOULD STAY*IF PBSO WASWILLING TO MAKE SOMEMODIFICATIONS.<< OUT OF JAIL SIX DAYS A WEEK12 HOURS A DAY..

AND ALLOWEDTO GO HOME FOR HOURSUNSUPERVISED& THAT'S PART OFTHE SO-CALLED SWEET HEART DEALFOR SEX OFFENDER JEFFERYEPSTEIN..

THAT BROUGHT THEPALM BEACH COUNTY SHERIFF'SOFFICE WORK RELEASE PROGRAMUNDER FIRE.

ON MONDAY- SHERIFFRIC BRADSHAW DECIDED TO ENDEDIT.

THIS COMES DESPITE THEMONTHS LONG REVIEW FROM THECRIMINAL JUSTICE COMMISSION.THE CJC VOTED MONDAY TO KEEPIT IN PLACE..

AS LONG AS THEREWERE SOME CHANGES.

BUTULTIMATELY THE SHERIFF HAD THEFINAL SAY.

Sheriff Bradshawhas the authority to make thatdecision.

I respect thatdecision and I respect theprocess that he went thoroughto make that decision.

Thework release program in Palmbeach county, under theauspices of PBSO hasn't beenused very broadly over thelast decade.

NOW THE CJC WILLLOOK AT ALTERNATIVE MEANS OFINCARCERATION&.WHICH COULDINCLUDE A WORK RELEASE PROGRAMRUN BY THE COUNTY AND NOTLOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT.MEANWHILE, INMATES CAN STILLQUALIFY FOR IN-HOUSE ARREST IFTHEY AGREE TO WEAR AN ANKLEMONITOR AND FOLLOW STRICTRULES HOWEVER, BRADSHAW SAIDMONDAY ALL INAMTES WOULD NEEDA JUDGE'S ORDER TO GET INTTHAT PROGRAM...