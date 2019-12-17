The at right aight: snow ends.

We're back-- today thousands ofcemetees acss wreaths for those who gave their lives defending our country.

There was a ceremony at forest hill cemetery in utica.

News channel 2's brent kearney was there, he has the story.

"nats taps" "he joined at 26years old because i didnt want in the army and he had a passion for it and he wanted to serve his country and he did."

Mary babula's son, captain george wood of the u.s army was killed in iraq on november 20th 2003.

Today she and her husband michael accepted an honorary wreath, amoung thousands being laid throughout the country.

But this one was just for son g " november the 2h this year was 16 years and the facthahe is ing remembered like this by all of these wonderful americs, knon forgotten means more than i could er put into words.

Its amazing."

This is just the second year, utica has held a wreath laying ceremony as part of wreaths across america .

One by one each branch of thmild with its own honorary wreath.

Congressman anthony brindisi for him speaking at this ceremony is an honor.

"well it means alot for me to see the community come out and support our veterans and to remember those who lost their lives throughout the country."

Mary tells me that her son was the nice personn earth and would be humbled if he were here to see eay he is being honored.

"i think he would be sad to kow hosad i aand how sad his daughter is but i think he would be very hod because he loved his country and he was so proud of the army.

He was really proud to be apart of the united states army."

Followg theeremony, ry and r michael allowed me to go with them as they laid the wreath on george's grave.

"keep your faith, pray to god, and god ll keep you strong