Family Remembers Teen Killed in Huntsville Cold Case

To know about.

New at ten - more than seven years after a huntsville 18- year-old was shot and killed, two men are now in jail for the crime.

I sat down with one of darrion chisholm's uncles who told me what it means to finally see some justice so many years later.

After a while, you kind of, not forget about it, but it's like, ok, you don't think anything's going to happen.

Damien chisholm says it has been a relief knowing that someone is finally being held accountable for the death of his nephew, darrion chisholm.

Yeah, justice is being served, you know and just glad that finally, some closure, mostly.

And i think that's what my sister felt and my mom and the rest of the family.

The 18-year-old who went by the childhood nickname "dooney" was shot and killed in july 2012 at the quail point apartment complex in huntsville.

Chisholm says in the more than seven years since his nephew was killed, he's tried to focus on the good times, like playing basketball.

Sometimes he would joke with us about that cause that wasn't his thing, but he would try.

And i have the feeling sometimes it was just to impress us, but as he got older, we was like, "you don't have to go the route that we did."

Be your own person.

Chisholm says his last conversation with darrion was about his nephew's love of cars and how much he wanted to drive.

And i was like, 'well, if you do your part, i will do mine.'

I said, 'i will let you use my car and i will take you to your driving test and everything.'

And he was like, 'ok cool.'

And unfortunately, that was the last, last conversation we had.

Chisholm works with several teens through the boys and girls club in ardmore.

He says one way he keeps darrion's spirit with him is through mentorship.

I try to treat them as if i was talking to him and they don't know that, but in my mind that's how my approach is because i care for you, i want to see you do well, and at the end of the day, i want you to do right.

He also told me darrion died about a month before his son was born and says being a father would've been an amazing experience for him.

Yeah, and i think about that all the time.

Just a few more weeks and he would've gotten a chance to.

It's unfortunate, but like i said, through his son, it's like he's still here.

I promise you, he's still here.

Darrion turned 18 just a few months before his murder.

Within the past month -- a madison county grand jury indicted these two men, desmond elmore and corey woods are charged with darrion chisholm's murder.

They're both scheduled to appear in court