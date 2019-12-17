Emma Thompson joins forces with Chris Packham in Christmas campaign against HS2

Celebrities have come out in force against the cutting down of forests to make way for HS2.

Taking part in a short film, Chris Packham, Emma Thompson and Annie Lennox hope to raise awareness of the 'Save the Trees' campaign.

Environmental groups say more than 100 of the UK's ancient woodlands will be lost to the £100 billion transport project, and wildlife supported by the forest such as endangered bats, butterflies and owls will be at risk.