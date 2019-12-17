Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Former Ravens LB Terrell Suggs Is Headed To Kansas City, Per Reports

Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:22s - Published < > Embed
Former Ravens LB Terrell Suggs Is Headed To Kansas City, Per Reports

Former Ravens LB Terrell Suggs Is Headed To Kansas City, Per Reports

Former Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs was claimed by the Kansas City Chiefs Monday, according to the NFL.

Katie Johnston reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Maciel90

Jesús Maciel Ruiz RT @ColeJacksonRSR: Criticizing former #Ravens LB Terrell Suggs for being claimed by the Chiefs and playing for them (if he does), is the m… 12 minutes ago

ChiefinBone

Tre4 I'm envisioning Terrell Suggs making a game defining play when the KC Chiefs play his former Baltimore Ravens team… https://t.co/9jqlp5NIsp 25 minutes ago

ASmithInsider

Andrew Smith Former #Ravens and #Cardinals LB Terrell Suggs will soon report to Kansas City #NFL #Chiefs 1 hour ago

TheNotoriousCCL

Ian Rapoport @TwentyER Ed, would you mind giving a comment on your former teammate, Terrell Suggs, not even getting a waiver req… https://t.co/MKMDdZdOK9 2 hours ago

NFLNEWS341

NFLNEWS34 Chiefs Claim Former @Ravens and @AZCardinals LB Terrell Suggs https://t.co/rDr9XLon8w 3 hours ago

2rawo

. RT @Ravens: Final Drive: Reacting to Kansas City claiming former Raven Terrell Suggs. https://t.co/BS6g6nPqPt 3 hours ago

troy_wilmore

T-Roy RT @JosinaAnderson: Adding here: I'm told the #Ravens did not put a claim in on former #Cardinals LB Terrell Suggs believing it "wouldn't m… 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

41 Action News Latest Headlines | December 17, 10pm [Video]41 Action News Latest Headlines | December 17, 10pm

Watch the latest 41 Action News headlines any time.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:05Published

KC couple raises awareness of recalls, product safety laws [Video]KC couple raises awareness of recalls, product safety laws

It has been 12 years since Kansas City’s Brett and Jenny Horn founded a home-safety website after losing their 2-year-old son, but their mission has held steadfast.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 04:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.