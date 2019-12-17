Cadets Being Investigated For Making Gestures Used By White Supremacists 4 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:53s - Published Cadets Being Investigated For Making Gestures Used By White Supremacists The military academies at West Point and Annapolis are investigating whether their students were flashing racist hand signs before the Army-Navy football game on Saturday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Aurora_Light @FreeBeacon This was the dude who was making the ''white supremacy'' sign while in Congress, that the cadets are b… https://t.co/jgI2rQeGPA 2 days ago 1 Fort Lauderdale Fort Lauderdale News Search Reviews (Cadets Being Investigated For Making Gestures Used By White Supremacists) Fort… https://t.co/2X0lqndAtd 4 days ago