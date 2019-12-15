Apostolate to the Handicapped 12/15/19

[music] >> in the name of the father and of the son and of the holy spirit.

>> amen.

>> the lord be with you.

Good morning and welcome as we are privileged to celebrate this holy eucharist on this third sunday of our advent journey.

Traditionally known as the jj sunday a word that means rejoice.

We rejoice because the great festival of our salvation, of christmas is close at hand.

Let us prepare to celebrate our mass this morning as we call to mind our sins, let's open our hearts to god's divine mercy.

>> lord jesus, you came and we might have eternal life.

>> lord have mercy.

>> lord have mercy.

>> lord jesus, you come to strengthen the weak and give hope to all.

>> christ have mercy.

>> christ have mercy.

>> lord jesus you are the one who is to come to make our joy complete.

Lord have mercy.

>> lord have mercy.

>> may almighty god have mercy on us, forgive us from our sins and bring us to life everlasting.

>> amen.

>> let us pray.

>> oh god, see how your people faithfully await the feast of the lord's nativity.

Enable us we pray to attain the joys of so greatest salvation.

To celebrate them always with solemn worship and glad rejoicing.

Through our lord jesus christ your son who lives and reigns with you and in the unity of the holy spirit.

One god for ever and ever.

>> amen.

>> a reading from the book of the prophet isaiah.

The desert and the parched land will exult, the step will rejoice and bloom.

They will bloom with abundant flowers and rejoice with joyful song.

The glory of lebanon will be given to them.

The splendor of carmel and sharon, they will see the glory of the lord and the splendor of our god.

Strengthen the hands that are feeble, make firm the needs that are weak, say to those whose hearts are frightened, be strong, fear not!

Here's your god, he comes with vindication, with divine recombinants, he comes to save you.

When will the eyes of the blind be open, the ears of the deaf be clear, then will the lame leap like a stag, then the tongue of the mutual sing.

Those whom the lord has ransomed will return and enter zion singing, crowned with everlasting joy, they will meet with joy and gladness.

Sorrow and mourning will flee.

The word of the lord.

>> thanks be to god.

>> lord, come and save us.

>> lord, come and save us.

>> the lord god keeps faith forever, secures justice for the oppressed, gives food to the hungry.

The lord set captives free.

>> lord come and save us.

>> the lord give sight to the blind, the lord raises up those who were bowed down.

The lord loves the just, the lord protect strangers.

>> lord come and save us.

>> the fatherless and the widow he sustains, but the way of the wicked he thwarts.

The lord shall reign forever, your god, o zion through all generations.

>> lord come and save us.

>> a reading from the letter of st.

James.

Be patient brothers and sisters until the coming of the lord.

See how the farmer waits for the precious fruit of the earth, being patient with it until it receives the early and late rains.

You too must be patient make your hearts firm, because this coming of the lord is at hand.

Do not complain brothers and sisters about one another, that you may not be judged.

Behold the judges standing before the gates.

Take as an example of hardship and patience, brothers and sisters, the prophets who spoke in the name of the lord.

The word of the lord.

>> thanks be to god.

>> alleluia, alleluia.

>> the spirit of the lord is upon me.

Because he has anointed me to bring glad tidings to the poor.

>> alleluia.

And with your spirit.ou.

>> a reading from the holy gospel according to matthew.

When john the baptist heard in prison of the works of the christ, he sent his disciples to jesus with this question.

Are you the one who is to come or should we look for another?

Jesus said to them in reply, go and tell john what you hear and see, the blind regain their sight, the lame walk, leapers are cleansed, the deaf hear, the dead are raised, and the poor have the good news blessed is the one who takes no offense at me.

As they were going off, jesus began to speak to the crowds about john, what did you go out to the desert to see?

A reed swayed by the wind?

And what did you go out to see?

Someone dressed in fine clothing?

Those who wear fine clothing are in royal palaces.

Then why did you go out?

To see a profit?

Yes, i tell you, and more than a prophet.

This is the one about whom it's written, behold i am sending my messenger ahead of you.

He will prepare your way before you, amen, i say to you, among those born of women there has been none greater than john the baptist.

Yet the least in the kingdom of heaven is greater than he.

The gospel of the lord.

>> praise to you lord jesus christ.

>> you don't hear in the readings this morning but it is part of an introductory statement before masses and that is what paul wrote to his friends the platoons.

Rejoice in the lord always and again, i say rejoice.

It is a wonderful adventitia and an encouragement for us, not only on this third sunday but as a whole kind of value and attitude of life.

I know this morning that i continue to have the spirit of rejoice upon our wonderful adventure christmas celebration a week ago.

With the goodness of that gathering at monroe high school where hundreds of guests and so many volunteers, a wonderful wonderful spirit filled joyful day.

Again, another powerful moment of rejoicing in my life and i trust in so many others.

A spirit that we are called to keep before us as people of faith and perhaps one that is not always to hold onto.

When we listen, remember back to the first reading that james shared with us from isaiah is that it was a time when the israelites were in exile and captivity by the babylonians.

For a long time.

At the point that they were beginning to lose hope that they would ever be free, that they would ever be able to go back to their homeland.

As yet as isaiah is speaking for our god, who encourages them in the midst of all of their trials and in the midst of all the difficulties they were living each and every day, is to keep patients, keep your hope alive and stay faithful because if god says i'm still working, it's isaiah in the first reading who gives a wonderful image of better things to come, not just better but wonderful things and an image of paradise that isaiah is always good at presenting.

It is to keep that vision, always before in the midst of very difficult times.

When paul was writing to the folks in the philippians when he said rejoice always, he wasn't just sitting by the mediterranean sea sipping wine with his friends looking at the sunset.

He was in prison himself.

Even facing death.

Yet, it was paul because of his faith and his trust in jesus christ.

That he was able to live with a sense of rejoice and again, the scripture when it talks about joy and rejoicing it it doesn't mean that just the laughter kind of joy and happiness, it is a deep-seated based on deep-seated trust of god's presence within and among us but the basically god is in charge.

God is always at work with us even in our most difficult difficult times.

So it is and that goodness that we are encouraged and whatever challenges that anyone of us face, any kind of news, good news or bad news or difficult challenges of our abilities and disabilities every day.

Is that we put our lives in god's hands.

We trust that goodness.

John the baptist in the gospel this morning was also in a difficult time as that he was pointing all of us and the people of his time that give up salvation, gift redemption that was very close at hand moving towards the birth of the savior.

Yet, john was also in prison like paul had been and at a later time.

It was john who was in prison put in prison by king harry, he didn't like him at all.

He just was very threatened by the message that john was presenting as a new savior, a new kind of vision and kingdom.

John was in prison and from then it's an interesting question of the sense of his friends and disciples to ask jesus, are you the messiah that i've been talking about and encouraging people to be open to.

If you are, one could almost wonder if john would then, if you aren't a messiah, is there something you could do's to save me and release me from this imprisonment.

Whatever it was, john's message was again continually pointing us in the significance of john's presence and his word of how he brought great hope and goodness in many different ways to people who are again, and expectation and hope of this messiah, of the savior but also in the midst of tribulations and difficulties.

In the second reading, st.

James who gives us the key virtue to hold onto as people of faith.

Patients.

Be patient.

At times it's a difficult thing for many of us, is it not.

Causing us to be patient with again situations in our own lives and church, our world and our communities, families, health, whatever it might be to be patient.

Patients rooted in that we keep our hope alive and our trust in the lord's presence and in the lords activity in our lives to support us, to save us and to guide us.

It is a much-needed message, is it not that we continually are invited to hear that message that the lord is very near to us.

The goodness of what we are now racing towards, the great festival of christmas, keeping in mind that there will be the second coming of christ someday that only god knows that will bring about the fullness of the vision of the kingdom as isaiah presented and even jesus referred to end the gospel today.

In that goodness that we are encouraged to just keep that openness to the very presence also of the lord that comes to us in this eucharist and our prayer and our daily lives.

The lord is very near to us and we are invited simply to live that kind of trust and the deep-seated joy within our hearts.

Confident of his love and of his guiding presence.

[music] >> with the apostles creed, we profess our faith.

>> i believe in one god, the father almighty, creator of heaven and earth, and in jesus christ his only son our lord, who was conceived by the holy spirit, born of the virgin mary, suffered under pontius pilate, was crucified died and was buried, he descended into hell, on the third day he rose again from the dead.

He ascended into heaven, is seated at the right hand of the god, father almighty.

From there he will come to judge the living and the dead.

I believe in the holy spirit, the holy catholic church, the communion of saints, the forgiveness of sins, the resurrection of the body, and life everlasting.

Amen.

>> proclaiming the good news to those who await redemption, we turn to our god in prayer.

>> that with the grace of god, pope francis, bishop donald and all who serve as faith ministers may lead their faithful to rejoice in the lord always, we pray to the lord.

That leaders of nations and local communities will foster harmony amongst all peoples and have a sincere concern for the needs of those they govern answer, we pray to the lord.

That by our words and deeds we may rejoice and prepare the way for the birth of christ and the coming of god's kingdom.

We pray to the lord.

>> lord hear our prayer.

>> for those whose hearts are broken for prisoners, immigrants, the homeless and all living with disabilities of life, that they know that god cares for them.

We pray to the lord.

>> lord hear our prayer.

>> that eternal joy may be with all who have died, especially the deceased members of the thomas and katherine werla family.

The intention of this mass, we pray to the lord.

For our personal needs resting in our hearts and we now remember in silence.

We pray to the lord.

God of all goodness, hear our prayers as we await the celebration of your son's birth.

We offer all of our needs to you through christ our lord.

>> amen.

>> blustery lord of all creation for three or goodness we have received the bread we offer you.

Fruit of the earth and work of human hands, it will become for us the bread of life.

>> blessed be god forever.

>> blessed are you lord of all creation, for three or goodness we received the wine we offer you.

Fruit of the vine and work of human hands, it will become our spiritual drink.

>> blessed be god forever.

>> pray sisters and brothers that my sacrifice and yours may be acceptable to god the almighty father.

>> may the lord accept the sacrifice at your hands for the praise and glory of his name.

For our good and the good of all his holy church.

>> the sacrifice of our worship lord, we pray.

We offer to you unceasingly to complete what was begun in sacred mystery.

Powerfully accomplishing for us, you're saving work.

Through christ our lord.

>> amen.

>> the lord be with you.

Lift up your hearts.rit.

>> we lift them up to the lord.

>> let us give thanks to the lord our god.

>> is right and just.

>> is truly right and just, our duty and our salvation always and everywhere to give you thanks, lord holy father, almighty and eternal god through christ our lord.

For all the oracles of the prophets foretold him the virgin mother long for him with love beyond all telling.

John the baptist saying of his coming and proclaiming his presence when he came.

It is by his gift that already we rejoice at the mystery of his activity so that he may find us, watchful in prayer and exalted and praise.

So with angels and archangels, surroundsound dominions with all the hosts and powers of heaven, we sing to him of your glory without and we a claim.

>> holy, holy, holy, lord god of hosts.

Heaven and earth are full of your glory.

Hosanna in the highest.

Blessed is he who comes in the name of the lord.

Hosanna in the highest.

>> lord, you are indeed holy.

The fount of all holiness.

Make holy therefore these gifts we pray by sending down on your spirit upon them like they do fall.

So that they may become for us, the body and blood of our lord jesus christ.

At the time, he was betrayed and entered willingly into his passion and took bread, gave him thanks broke it and gave it to his disciples saying take this, all of you, eat of it.

For this is my body, which will be given up for you.

>> in a similar way when supper was ended he took the chalice and once more giving thanks, he gave it to his disciples saying take this all of you and drink from it.

For this is the chalice of my blood, the blood of the new and eternal covenant which will be poured out for you and for many for the forgiveness of sins.

Do this in memory of me.

>> a mystery of faith.

We proclaim your death the lord and professor resurrection.

Until you come again.

>> therefore as we celebrate in the memorial of his death and resurrection, we offer you lord the bread of life and the chalice of salvation.

Giving thanks that you have held is worthy to be in your presence and minister to you.

Humbly we pray the partaking of the body and blood of christ we may be gathered into one by the holy spirit.

>> remember lord your church spread throughout the world and bring it to the fullness of charity together with francis our pope and donald our bishop and all the clergy.

Remember also our brothers and sisters who have fallen asleep in the hope of the resurrection and all who have died in your light of your face.

Have mercy on us all, we pray.

That with the blessed virgin mary mother of god.

Blessed joseph her spouse.

With the blessed apostles and all the saints who have pleased you throughout the ages.

We may merit to become heirs to eternal life.

May praise and glorify you through your son, jesus christ.

>> through him and with him and into him god almighty father, in the unity of the holy spirit, all glory and honor is yours forever and ever.

>> amen.

>> at our savior's command and formed by divine teaching, we dare to say.

>> our father who art in heaven, hallowed be thy name, thy kingdom come, thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread and forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us and lead us not into temptation but deliver us from evil.

>> delivers lord, we pray from every evil graciously grant peace in our days that by the help of your mercy we may be always free from sin and safe from all the stress as we await the blessed hope and the coming of our savior, jesus christ.

>> for the kingdom, the power and the glory are yours now and forever.

>> lord jesus christ to set your apostles, peace i leave you, my peace i give you, look not on our sins but on the face of your church and graciously grant her peace and unity in accordance with your will who live and reign forever and ever.

>> amen.

>> the peace of the lord be with you always.

>> and with your spirit.

>> please turn and witness offer this word of peace to those who are near.

Christ be with you.

>> lamb of god to take away the sins of the world have mercy on us.

Lamb of god you take away the sins of the world, have mercy away the sins of the world, grant us peace.

>> behold the lamb of god, behold him who takes away the sins of the world.

Blessed are those called to the supper of the lamb.

>> lord, i am not worthy that you should enter under my roof but only say the word and my soul shall be healed.

>> the body of christ.

>> amen.

>> let us pray.

>> we implore your mercy lord that this divide substance may cleanse us of our faults and prepare us for the coming feast.

Through christ our lord.

>> amen.

>> the lord be with you.

Made the blessing of the almighty god, the father and the son and the holy spirit come upon you and remain with you for ever.

>> amen.

>> as our mass has ended we go in peace to love and serve the lord.

>> thanks be to god.

>> on behalf of monsignor larry bakke, the director of the apostolate for persons with disabilities of the diocese of madison and pastor of saint clare of assisi parish in monroe, and on behalf of the apostolate, a sincere appreciation to you for taking the time to share in this eucharist celebration of the 3rd sunday of advent/ gaudete sundejoice sunda my brothers, jordan pope and anthony pope, were our acolytes and i am james pope.

We are members of good shepherd catholic parish/saint james worship site where the apostolate was founded by monsignor thomas campion.

Val thomas of saint pius x parish in cambridge enhanced our worship by providing the ministry of music.

Members of our deaf and hard of hearing television mass community were able to worship with us thanks to closed captioning provided by the apostolate and interpretation by mary fruits of saint dennis parish in madison.

We remain grateful for the gifts of generosity, public service, and social concern of the owner, management and staff of wisc-tv, which make this apostolate ministry possible for persons of all faiths with disabilities.

Now a special invitation: you are invited to join bishop donald hying in the joyous celebration of the one hour christmas day mass on december 25th.

The mass will air at the same times and channels as the regular sunday masses.

May you have a beautiful week and, in this advent season, may you rejoice in the lord for his coming is near!

Real-time closed captioning provided by u.s. captioning company