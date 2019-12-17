Fort Wayne community honors veterans with Wreaths Across America ceremony

For joining us.

Fort wayne's civil air patrol squadron and lindenwood cemetery held a ceremony in honor of fallen veterans across america.

...by laying wreaths in the cemetery... for those who gave their life for their country.

Fox 55's jentill neal was there as the community honored hundreds of veterans.

Seven hundred fifty memorial wreaths were given to fallen veterans thanks to sponsors.<jake evans// 06:34:08-06:34:18"for us to come out and spend a couple of hours, in the freezing cold is nothing to the fact that they've spent days, weeks out in the field."the community along with civil patrol squandron provided the wreaths with three missions in mind today.

Deputy commander anthony vining says it's to honor the nations dead...honor their families and for teaching the value in remembering those who made the sacrifice.

>06:28:58-06:29:09 "there's many families who would like to recognize their heroes who are laid here.

Physically they just can't make it anymore.

We like to make sure at least the veterans get remembered."> "deputy commander anthony vining says the wreaths out here a placed just in time for the holidays to make sure veterans aren't forgotten.

They usually stay out here until the spring."

06:29:59-06:30:06"my goal is to ensure that all 7,000 graves in lindenwood get covered with a wreath.

That's my short term goal."this is a part of the national non profit wreaths across america and it's been going on since 1992.vining says it's a way to say thank you-- happy to be a part of carrying on the tradition.>06:28:11-06:28:21 "these veterans gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Some of them died during conflict and others later because of wounds they received in combat.

They laid the ground for us to enjoy these freedoms."in fort wayne, jentill neal fox 55 news there are three ceremonies total.

The one today in fort wayne and roanoake.... the one tomorrow in yoder at noon at saint