Noel Acciari collects first hat trick for Panthers

Noel Acciari scores in the 1st period and adds two more in the 2nd, earning the first hat trick of his NHL career!
Acciari has second straight hat trick, Panthers beat Stars

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Noel Acciari completed his second straight hat trick with a penalty shot and...
Noel Acciari rolls to second consecutive hat trick [Video]Noel Acciari rolls to second consecutive hat trick

Noal Acciari continues his scorching week by notching his second consecutive, and second career, hat trick Friday night against the Dallas Stars

