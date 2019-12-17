Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

CAA protest row Section 144 imposed in UP Mau Hajipur Chowk area

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:44s - Published < > Embed
CAA protest row Section 144 imposed in UP Mau Hajipur Chowk areaCAA protest row Section 144 imposed in UP Mau Hajipur Chowk area
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Indian28935323

Indian RT @Indian28935323: No voilence reported in #bangaluru . But, Without reason 144 imposed.why? Note- this can happen only during emergency.… 13 seconds ago

Ajazkuchey

اعجاز کوچھے RT @imMAK02: This is reality of India-Largest Democracy in the world. BJP govt trying its best to prevent protests against #CAA_NRC . T… 27 seconds ago

tpranjith10

Ranjith Kumar TP RT @indiatvnews: #Breaking: Bengaluru’s Police Commissioner said that the move was aimed at maintaining peace and harmony in the city. He c… 53 seconds ago

Neha402

Neha RT @19Vivekj: Where does one have energy to hate a community to the extent Indian Hindus do? There was a protest tomorrow at Bangalore agai… 2 minutes ago

Indian28935323

Indian No voilence reported in #bangaluru . But, Without reason 144 imposed.why? Note- this can happen only during emerge… https://t.co/E3eC6hvhGO 2 minutes ago

ramgopaldass_77

Ram Gopal Section 144 imposed in Bengaluru & parts of Karnataka as "Peoples Forum", a consortium of Left-wing & Islamist orga… https://t.co/E9Urb9I8zD 3 minutes ago

ganeshchetan

Ganesh Chetan RT @ArshadRizwan: The decision to impose section 144 in K'taka is highly condemnable. Right to express dissent and protest peacefully is am… 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.