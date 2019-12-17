Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Lessons and Carols

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
Lessons and CarolsLessons and Carols
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Lessons and Carols

Folks are folks are getting in the holiday spirit with some live music this evening.

Nat pop st.

Stephen's episcopal church held the "community service of lessons and carols" this evening.

The farrington grove chorale put on the event.

The audience heard from 22- adult singers and 9-community leaders read the lessons.

Folks were able to enjoy christmas hymns.

Storm team 10's kevin




You Might Like


Tweets about this

richard_allain

Richard Allain RT @stwilfsmusic: All are welcome to St Wilfrid for our festival of Nine Lessons and Carols this Sunday at 5pm. Wonderful music by Todd, @r… 2 minutes ago

caspari

caspari Sometimes Chaplaincies in the @DioceseinEurope expand a little. 9 Lessons and Carols in a soon to be packed Helsin… https://t.co/U2itE5w6v6 3 minutes ago

Fettes_College

Fettes College & Fettes Prep The Fettes College Festival Service of Lessons and Carols took place at The Parish Church of St Cuthbert on Friday,… https://t.co/gPWCB0qOSb 3 minutes ago

OtterCreekKids

Otter Creek Kids Reminder that there are no adult/kids classes tonight. BUT join @ottercreek families for our annual Lessons and Car… https://t.co/be0cSH8jMa 6 minutes ago

stwilfsmusic

Music at St Wilfrid Harrogate All are welcome to St Wilfrid for our festival of Nine Lessons and Carols this Sunday at 5pm. Wonderful music by To… https://t.co/d78DZKEauu 7 minutes ago

SBS20901

St.Bernadette School Neighbors, alumni and friends of St. Bernadette, please join us for our annual free performance of Nine Lessons and… https://t.co/l9eHu8bLoj 8 minutes ago

inteldawg

the inteldawg NOW listen - jokes, 'lessons n' carols Ms. @AnaCabrera \@CNN I ONLY watch 1 Network - don't have the mental time 2… https://t.co/cG6ndrGW34 21 minutes ago

StPetersPV

St Peters by the Sea We invite you to a special Lessons & Carols Advent Worship Service Concert this Sunday, December 22, @ 9:30AM, feat… https://t.co/JMWgAnBzjK 31 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.