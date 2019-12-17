INDOT deploys salt trucks, ISP shares reminders for drivers

Storm winter winter storm advisories and warnings are in affect across the wabash valley this evening.

This is a live look at terre haute right now.

The storm team is predicting up to 7-inches of snow along interstate 70 through monday into tuesday... and ice is also in the mix.

That's causing concerns for drivers.

Good evening and thank you for joining us for news 10 at six.

The storm team has been warning you about 2-rounds of winter weather.

That first round is here now... and another is on the way for tomorrow.

We'll have more on road conditions in just a bit... but first... storm team 10's david siple is here with more on the hazardous weather we're seeing right now.

And david... that first round got here right when you said it would this afternoon.

Sunday night: snow showers with a possibility of freezing rain.

Low: 28° monday: am mostly cloudy then a chance of rain/snow.

High: 35° monday night: rain/snow mix then turning to all snow.

Crews across the valley are working right now to keep roads clear.

The indiana department of transportation has deployed yellow salt trucks in the terre haute area.

In-dot says a "full crew" is coming in at midnight to plow and treat u-s and state routes as well as interstates.

It can take 2 to 3 hours to complete 1-route.

And here is a look at what traffic is like right now across the wabash valley... you can see traffic has slowed in some areas.

We are already hearing about accidents in some places.

We'll have updates on wabash valley traffic later this evening.

If you do have to drive tonight... remember to slow down.

In tonight's safety alert... we caught up with indiana state police.

Sergeant matt ames says -- if you don't have to get out -- stay inside.

If you do decide to drive... he says slow down... give yourself more time to stop at lights and signs... and do not follow too closely.

It's also important to remember bridges tend to freeze before other areas so take your time.

6:01:23 - 6:01:36 "if you do get into a situation where you start to slide we ask for you to just reduce your speed, make sure you steer towards the direction of the rear of the vehicle may be going at that time and try to regain control of your vehicle."

If you are in an accident... sergeant ames say stay in your car... call 911... tell the dispatcher where you are and if anyone is hurt.

Bottom line -- he says if you do not feel comfortable driving in snow and ice you should just stay home.

It's not worth your life.

We'll have more an update on road conditions tonight on news 10 nightwatch.

