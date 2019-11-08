Thalaiva’ Rajinikanth is back as bad cop in ‘Darbar



Recent related videos from verified sources Rajinikanth's Darbar HINDI | Salman Khan Releases Motion Poster | Mahesh Babu | Aaditya Arunasalam The Much awaited motion poster of Rajinikanth's next Darbar is out and Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan unveiled the Hindi poster of the movie. Darbar will see Rajinikanth donning the cop avatar after.. Credit: Bollywood NOW Duration: 01:14Published on November 8, 2019