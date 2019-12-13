Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Google pauses Chrome update on Android over app data loss

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:16s - Published < > Embed
Google pauses Chrome update on Android over app data lossGoogle pauses Chrome update on Android over app data loss
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Data-Munching Bug Throws Chrome 79 Android Rollout Into Chaos

Data-Munching Bug Throws Chrome 79 Android Rollout Into ChaosGoogle has stalled the rollout of its Chrome 79 Web browser for Android devices until it can find a...
TechNewsWorld - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jussie Smollett's emails to be handed over by Google amid criminal investigation [Video]Jussie Smollett's emails to be handed over by Google amid criminal investigation

Google employees have been ordered to turn over a year's worth of Jussie Smollett's emails and data as part of an investigation into why charges against him were dropped after he was accused last..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published

What Was 2019's Most Popular Diet Trend? [Video]What Was 2019's Most Popular Diet Trend?

Research shows that adopting a healthy eating plan one can stick to for life is a better tactic than yo-yo dieting. Nevertheless, people are always intrigued by the latest strategy for losing weight in..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.