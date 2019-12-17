Facebook serves ads based on your offline shopping habits

MENLO PARK, CALIFORNIA — Facebook is able to gather data about user shopping habits, both online and offline, in order to serve targeted ads on its platform, according to a new report by Business Insider.

The report says that Facebook acquires information about user purchases via its partnerships with retailers.

It explains that when a consumer buys a product from a physical or online store, the retailer can retain purchase details and user information such as name, email, or phone number.

This could be sent to Facebook if they want to display targeted ads to the consumer.

Facebook then matches the information to a user's profile and starts displaying ads from the retail stores directly to the consumer.

The company says this allows them to create a custom audience from the acquired information, allowing them to show targeted ads to Facebook users that have shopped at the store.

According to Business Insider, retailers such as Macy's and Dick's Sporting Goods are using these advertising techniques to increase sales.

The report mentioned that Facebook users have the option of opting out of targeted ads, by clicking the 'Not allowed' option on their Facebook ad setting page.