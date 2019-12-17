A photo i-d.

The inaugural "children's classic roll" is in the books and organizers are already excited about bringing the event back next year!

This event replaced the "children's classic run."

That run was offered in the fall for nearly 3-decades.

Many other events happen that time of year so organizers found a replacement at the bowling alley!

Union health hosted the "classic roll" at the terre haute bowling center.

The goal of the event is to promote healthy lifestyles and raise money for the union health foundation's pediatric therapy fund.

"i've lived in terre haute for a lot of years, and this is a very giving community.

It seems like whenever you ask, people respond.

It's been no different with this event."

Area schools won cash based on