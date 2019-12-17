Global  

Purdue hosts 239th commencement

Purdue university's winter commencement today.

This year marks the 239th ceremony.

Doctor rita colwell shared words of encouragement as this year's guest speaker.

She's made history with her life saving discoveries in global infectious diseases, water and health.

After studying at purdue university she went on to receive 63 honorary degrees from various colleges.

Graduated say there is a lot to look forward to as they enter their next chapter of life.

Sot: i'm a director of public relations for a big hospital system so i'm going to continue that but my dream would be to run a non- profit organization.

Sot: working as a hardware engineer in ibm research so that's my plan for the immediate future.

Sot: i got into this career track because i served with the army in iraq.

It got me curious about the region i was serving in so i started studying it, decided i nted to teach it so that's my goal.

The university held two ceremonies today.

The first at 9:30 a-m and the second at 2 p- m.




