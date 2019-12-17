Man stabbed 54 times in Alabama St. Homicide

Wlfi.com.

We have chilng new details to a story we first brought you on friday.

The victim involved in a lafayette homicide was stabbed 54 times.

Tippecanoe county coroner donna avolt is calling it a traumatic death.

She says the victim's preliminary cause of the death isp force trauma.

His landlord discovered his body at a home on alabama street friday.

But avolt rules he had been dead for a couple of weeks.

His body had started decomposing and she found stab wounds from head to toe.

The man's dna was rushed to indianapolis this morning.

His name will be released after the dna tests.