Star Wars fans ready for 'bittersweet' end to Skywalker saga

Walt Disney shut down an entire block in the center of Hollywood to host the celebrity-studded debut screening of the highly anticipated film, which opens for the general public in theaters around the globe on Thursday.

"Rise of Skywalker" concludes a story that began 42 years ago, in 1977, when filmmaker George Lucas introduced a young hero named Luke Skywalker and delighted audiences with a galaxy of metallic robots called droids, a race of tall, furry warriors known as Wookiees and a host of other eclectic characters.

"I don't even know.

It's like a full circle thing.

I mean, I think there are going to be more 'Star Wars' but the end of this one is pretty sad," said fan Shawn Gorden, dressed as the character Darth Maul.

"I'm really excited to see Carrie again on screen, but it's sad to know that it's the last time we have Leia and it's the last time we get to see her on screen," Jennifer Catania, a fan dressed as Princes Leia, said.

"I'm feeling extremely excited, excited to see how this ends.

It's bittersweet but extremely excited to see what this amazing cast and crew have done," said Amy Chrzanowski, a fan dressed as Rose Tico, the Resistance mechanic first introduced in the previous film, "The Last Jedi."