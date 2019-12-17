Bay St. Louis to Vote on Proposed 2% Food and Beverage Sales Tax Increase Tuesday

- - the clock is ticking down as ba- st.

Louis residents - prepare to head to the polls- tomorrow.

- they'll be casting their ballot- in a city-wide- referendum on a proposed 2- - percent sales tax increase on - food and beverage sales in the- city.

- city officials proposed the - increase to help raise money fo- parks and recreation facilities- and tourism - throughout bay st.

Louis.

- if the measure passes, it will- primarily affect bars and - restaurant sales in the city, - so, if you buy a cup of coffee- for three dollars, and the food- and beverage tax- increase passes, you will pay - about six cents extra in tax.

- we caught up with bay st.

Louis- mayor mike favre who says he- supports the measure and sees i- as a long-term- investment not only in tourism,- parks and recreation, but - also in local youth.- - bay st.

Louis mayor mike favre:- " the - most important thing is having- people come out to vote, to hel- support the two-- percent sales tax increase on - december 17th .

It's a vote for- our children.

It gives- - - - them an opportunity to grow, to- have things to do.

Hopefully, i- will keep them off the- streets, and keep them out of - trouble."

- while some bay st.

Louis- business owners say they suppor- the measure, others have- expressed concerns over - just how the 2-percent sales ta- increase will affect their- business.

- it will take at least 60-percen- of tomorrow's vote to pass.

- polls open at 7 am and close at- 7 pm.

- tune into news