Your Morning News Now - 12/16/19

Your morning news now... a full house vote on impeachment could happen in the full house as soon as wednesday.

If the house votes to approve those articles ... it sets up a senate trial in 20-20.

Right now... senate leaders are considering how to structure that trial.

Democrats want four current and former white house officials to testify.

Meanwhile ... president donald trump's attorney has been meeting with republicans to coordinate their strategy.

Despite urgings from scientists and activists ... no major decisions were made during the latest u-n climate summit ... which ended yesterday in spain.

Despite urgings from scientists and activists ... no major decisions were made during the latest u-n climate summit ... which ended yesterday in spain.

Delegates from nearly 200 nations did agree to a deal to help poor countries that are already suffering the effects of climate change.

But they did not set aside any new funding to do so.

There's an apology this morning from the hallmark channel' ... in response a lot of backlash over the network's decision to stop running a commercial featuring a same- sex couple.

Social media lit up in protest .

The c-e-o of hallmark channel' now says it was wrong to stop airing the ad ... and that the network is - quote- "committed to diversity and inclusion."

"it's a wonderful piece that's incredibly well-known, and it's a wonderful piece that really ushers in the holiday season."

Happening today ... u-w-l is putting on its first ever performance of handel's ( ) messiah.'

The university's choral union and concert choir will be bringing the piece to life ... along with a professional orchestra and soloists.

The u-w-l performance will be at the viterbo fine arts center ... starting at seven-30 tonight.

Tickets will be available at the door.

The "jumanji" sequel is the winner at the weekend box office.

"jumanji: the next level" brought in more than 60- million dollars.

It also knocks the frozen sequel out of first place.

And the packers will definitely be in the playoffs!

The team claimed a spot sunday with a win over the bears ... as well as a win by dallas.

The packers will have the chance to clinch the n-f-c north title next week ... when they play the vikings in minnesota.

Mostly cloudy today, but not quite as cold.

Partial clearing possible later today.

Highs in the low-mid 20s.

Partly cloudy tonight with seasonably cold lows in the upper single digits to low-mid teens.

More clouds than sun tuesday.

Afternoon flurries possible, especially north and east.

Highs in the low 20s.

