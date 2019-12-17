Surviving Christmas: 6 tips to deal with irritating family members during the holidays

Most of us are headed to a family gathering or hosting one ourselves this holiday season.

But when it comes to hanging out with the relatives it's rarely jolly times and silent nights... our keely arthur is here to share what the experts say you should do to survive the holidays.

So the first thing is lower your expectations...it' s never going to be perfect right and so many classic holiday movies that we love show just that... there's always some sort of fight or conflict but we all end up back together...here's how you can help things with your loved ones stay as merry as possible.

Set boundaries...you r families members probably haven't changed since the last time you've seen them...but maybe you can...think about your relatives and what topics you should stay away from when speaking with them.

And instead of thinking about the qualities you dislike in a person think about what you do like...maybe your uncle is a little sloppy like cousin eddy in christmas vacation...so focus on the fact that he's funny and realy means well.

And do a little prep ahead of it all...if someone bring up a topic that is triggering to you have a polite response ready that will help you effortless leave the conversation.

((( , " 4:41 it's not that you have to change someones mind or even hide yourself, but you kind of have to agree to disagree and do it with kindness and compassion: 53 "))) experts do say to avoid those things we always hear that we should avoid like politics...but in the great state of wisconsin sports can be really bonding so you can talk about that.... it's all about being concious of others feelings and not getting too heated yourself.

Remember these family get togethers are really just a few hours or days...so putting in a little time ahead of it all can really help it all move smoothly and who know maybe next year you'll be looking forward to it all.

Coming up in the next half hour we are going to talk about how you can look to people outside of your family to help you get through as