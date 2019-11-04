Global  

Editorial: America's next great tech hub

Editorial: America's next great tech hub

Editorial: America's next great tech hub

2019 has been another year of increased recognition of the importance of the Greater Madison Region to the state’s economic vitality and growth.
Editorial: America's next great tech hub

Population, jobs and incomes are growing at rates that drive wisconsin's economy.

Still, the report last week estimating madison's potential as a hub of technology and innovation was stunning.

The brookings institution and information technology and information foundation ranked madison number one among 35 us metro areas with the highest potential for tech growth.

It is thus number one in projected eligibility to share in 100 billion dollars in proposed federal government investment.

Madrep ceo paul jadin says if that happens it'd be the biggest game changer in madison's history.

We have to make sure to approach this opportunity with a commitment to inclusion.

But to hear a brookings senior fellow say "we need 30 more madisons" suggests the potential madison's position as a national technology hub has for the region, the state and the




