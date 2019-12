Gym member says car was swiped from LA Fitness 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:06s - Published Gym member says car was swiped from LA Fitness. Hannah Buehler reports. Gym member says car was swiped from LA Fitness. Hannah Buehler reports. 0

ALL NEW AT 11 --- AFITNESS FELONY INTHE NORTHTOWNS .ONE GYM MEMBERTELLING US HISWORK-OUT SESSIONENDED IN A CASE OFGRAND THEFT AUTO.THAT MAN TELLING USSOMEONE SWIPED HISKEYS AND HIS CARFROM THE LA FITNESSON SHERIDAN DRIVE INAMHERST.AND GET THIS - DIDYOU KNOW ERIECOUNTY RANKS IN THETOP TEN FOR AUTOTHEFT IN NEW YORKSTATE ... WITH A THREEPERCENT INCREASEYEAR TO YEARBETWEEN 2017 AND2018 -- ACCORDING TOSTATE DATA.FOR MORE ON THIS -LETS SEND IT OVER TO7 EYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER HANNAHBUEHLER.THIS IS JUSTUNBELIEVABLETHAT'S WHAT WEIZHANG THOUGHTWHEN HE WALKEDOUTSIDE OF THE LAFITNESS ON SHERIDANDRIVE WEDNESDAY---WEI---HAD BEENWORKING OUT ANDLEFT HIS KEYS IN THELOCKER ROOM.....BUT WHEN HECOULDN'T FIND HISCAR IN THE LOT----HESTARTED TO PANICIT'S REALLYTERRIBLE---I FEEL SOSADAMHERST POLICECONFIRM THEY AREINVESTIGATING A CASEOF AUTO THEFT----AND TELL 7EYEWITNESS NEWSTHERE HAVE BEEN ACOUPLE OF THESEINCIDENTS AT THE L-A-FITNESS INAMHERST WITHIN THELAST FEW MONTHS.ZHANG SAYS ALMOSTA WEEK HASPASSED---AND HIS CARIS NO WHERE TO BEFOUNDI DON'T FEEL SAFEANYMORE HERE I NEEDTO WATCH OUT AND BEMORE CAREFULTHE CAR IS A 2014TOYOTA CAMRYIT'S GREEN AND THEPLATES ARE H-Y-H-7745WHILE HE SAYS HEUNDERSTANDS HISKEYS WERE NOTLOCKED IN A LOCKERHE CAN'T IMAGINESOMEONE STEALING ACARI DON'T KNOW WHAT TODOFOR THE TIMEBEING---ZHANG SAYSHE HAS TO HAVE HISFRIENDS DRIVE HIMAROUNDWE SHARED HISSTORY WITH SOMEOTHER L-A- FITNESSGYM MEMBERS WHOSAY THEY WILL NOWTHINK TWICE ABOUTLEAVING THEIRPERSONALBELONGINGSUNLOCKEDYOU'RE SHEDDING ALIGHT ON A TOPIC THATI MAY WANT TO THINKTWICE GO OUT ANDBUY A LOCKSTANDUP:I WENT TO LA FITNESSTODAY AND ASKEDFOR AN INTERVIEW ORA STATEMENT AND IWAS TOLD THEY HAVENO COMMENT.LA FITNESS ALSO TOLDZHANG IT IS NOTRESPONSIBLE FORPERSONAL PROPERTY.





