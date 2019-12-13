Two businesses in Eugene are spreading holiday cheer ahead of Christmas.

Top class auto salon joined together to help make christmas a little bit greener for the less fortunate.

They purchased over 50 christmas trees to hand out for free to anyone that needs one in the community.

Holidays there's alot of people that hardships and things financially and what not so it was why not give a tree?

Merry christmas!"

Event organizers say the trees will be avalible until christmas eve, and all you have to do is show up to "top class auto salon" and pick one out.

They are also accepting donations to give to bags of love, which helps lane county children in crisis.