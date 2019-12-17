Next Indian Army chief named: Lt Gen MM Naravane to succeed Gen Bipin Rawat 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:18s - Published Next Indian Army chief named: Lt Gen MM Naravane to succeed Gen Bipin Rawat Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane will take over as the next Army chief. Naravane will succeed General Bipin Rawat as COAS. Lt Gen Naravane is currently the Vice Chief of Army Staff. 0

