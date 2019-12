JoAnn Buss, Mother Of Lakers Governor Jeanie Buss, Dies; Team Requests Donations In Lieu Of Flowers 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:25s - Published JoAnn Buss, Mother Of Lakers Governor Jeanie Buss, Dies; Team Requests Donations In Lieu Of Flowers Following the passing of JoAnn Buss, wife of former Los Angeles Lakers governor Dr. Jerry Buss and mother of current governor Jeanie Buss, the team requested those planning on sending flowers to the family, donate to charity instead. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this A.E RT @Lakers: The Lakers are saddened to announce the passing of JoAnn Buss, wife of former Lakers governor Dr. Jerry Buss and mother of Lake… 45 minutes ago