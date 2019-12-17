Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

The Sonata movie

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 01:28s - Published < > Embed
The Sonata movie

The Sonata movie

The Sonata movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: After being informed of the sudden death of her long lost composer father (Rutger Hauer), a young virtuoso violinist Rose (Freya Tingley) inherits an old mansion in which he used to live.

There, she discovers her father’s final work: a mysterious music score marked with strange symbols.

With the help of Charles (Simon Abkarian), her agent and manager, she deciphers the symbols and, little by little, starts to unlock secrets concerning her father’s past, setting in motion the mechanisms of a somber plan imagined since the very day she was born.

They soon discover that there’s more to the sonata in question than meets the eye which, when played, triggers and unleashes dark and terrifying forces.

Starring: Freya Tingley, Rutger Hauer, Simon Abkarian, James Faulkner Director: Andrew Desmond In Theaters and On-Demand January 10th
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

startattle

Startattle.com The Sonata (2020 movie) WATCH: https://t.co/1ZsOpGz9M0 #thesonata #movie 10 hours ago

MichaelAvolio

Michael Avolio @selfstyledsiren @sistercelluloid @rudyfan One of my best friends went to see Autumn Sonata during the centennial i… https://t.co/SH5mT3Gq7I 12 hours ago

ofdicendragons

of Dice and Dragons The Sonata Is In Tune With My Lovecraftian Horror Movie Passions... - https://t.co/GdnQ2K5lsn #rpgba 12 hours ago

ScreenMediaFilm

Screen Media Films RT @BDisgusting: [Trailer] Music Conjures the Antichrist in Rutger Hauer-Starring Horror Film ‘The Sonata’ https://t.co/Kyxw1Av8sl 14 hours ago

ScreenahApp

Screenah Movie trailer for The Sonata #thesonata https://t.co/dw4gdd855U https://t.co/ys8WPdYLwa #movies #trailers #screenah… https://t.co/M3LHaUMgot 14 hours ago

acrobatic_flea

Tim Knight Before Xmas The Sonata Is In Tune With My Lovecraftian Horror Movie Passions… https://t.co/WbtOV4911i https://t.co/xW9hHkI6ab https://t.co/HPjewj7qSd 17 hours ago

acrobatic_flea

Tim Knight Before Xmas New on #HeroPress : The Sonata Is In Tune With My Lovecraftian Horror Movie Passions... https://t.co/WbtOV4911i A… https://t.co/gtzOG1zkzM 17 hours ago

ikkegoemikke

Pluymers Peter MOVIE TRAILERS Freya Tingley in Official Trailer for Dark Violinist Thriller 'The Sonata' https://t.co/Ep1UE0dhGe #Sonata 21 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.