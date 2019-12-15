Global  

Arthur Christmas movie clip - Blowing Up Santa's Sleigh

Arthur Christmas movie clip - Blowing Up Santa's Sleigh Grandsanta (Bill Nighy) lets the government destroy his sleigh so that Arthur (James McAvoy) can deliver the last Christmas gift.

Plot synopsis: Everyone knows that, each Christmas, Santa Claus delivers presents to every last child on Earth.

What everyone doesn't know is that Santa accomplishes the feat with a very high-tech operation beneath the North Pole.

But when the unthinkable happens, and Santa misses one child out of hundreds of millions, someone has to save the day.

It's up to Arthur (James McAvoy), Santa's youngest son, to deliver a present to the forgotten tyke before Christmas morning dawns.
Rise of the Guardians movie clip - Santa's Sleigh Ride [Video]Rise of the Guardians movie clip - Santa's Sleigh Ride

Rise of the Guardians movie clip - Santa's Sleigh Ride Jack (Chris Pine) is called in to help North (Alec Baldwin) and the other Guardians stop the Boogeyman, Pitch (Jude Law), from destroying the..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 03:36Published

Arthur Christmas movie clip - Sleigh Trouble [Video]Arthur Christmas movie clip - Sleigh Trouble

Arthur Christmas movie clip - Sleigh Trouble Arthur Christmas - Sleigh Trouble: Despite his fears, Arthur (James McAvoy) has to fly in order to catch the sleigh. Plot synopsis: Everyone knows that,..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 03:35Published

