Alexa & Katie Season 3

Alexa & Katie Part 3 Trailer - Netflix Junior year is finally here for Alexa and Katie with new relationships, surprising friendships, and big decisions on the horizon.

Part 3 of Alexa & Katie arrives December 30 only on Netflix!

Alexa & Katie is an American sitcom created by Heather Wordham as a Netflix original series.

Matthew Carlson serves as showrunner.

The series stars Paris Berelc and Isabel May as Alexa and Katie, respectively, with Jolie Jenkins, Emery Kelly, Eddie Shin, Finn Carr, Tiffani Thiessen and Jack Griffo also starring